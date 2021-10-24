Roseann P. Klocko
Roseann Patricia Klocko, 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 11, 2021. While she fought dementia for several years, she was always surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Victoria (Waskiewicz) Serino and moved to Florida with the love of her life and her three children in 1978. She treasured her family and was a devoted wife and mother. She loved to share her joy of God, cooking, art, music and fellowship with others.
Roseann is survived by her husband, Ron Klocko; her three children, Ronald, Richard and Renee; her four grandchildren, Kevin, Kasey, Kayla and Alana; and her two sisters, Marie Katsock and Nancy Zalenski.
Please join us in celebrating her life at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com