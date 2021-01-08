Rosemarie Bailey
Rosemarie Bailey, 84, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on Nov. 21, 1936, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Eric and Margaret (Gloubke) Ziemann. She had been a Florida resident since 2004, formerly living in Naples, Florida. Rosemarie was of the Presbyterian faith. She earned her associate degree and worked in the medical field as an LPN. Rosemarie enjoyed dancing, bowling and playing cards. She loved to cook.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randolph; daughters, Shirley of Ida, Michigan, Linda Vanisacker (David) of Monroe, Michigan and Paula Rose of Monroe, Michigan; and brother, Karl Ziemann (Nancy) of Ypsilanti, Michigan. Surviving are also 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Linson; brother, Bill Ziemann; and sister, Ruth Towler.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.