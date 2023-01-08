Rosemarie L. Willer
Rosemarie Loretta Willer, age 76, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on July 7, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence B. and Julia A. (Hauber) Matthes.
Rosemarie worked as a clerical secretary, attended St. Margaret of Scotland and St. Jerome grade schools, Brown’s Business School, and Florissant Valley Community College, all in the St. Louis area. She enjoyed fishing, camping, crocheting and cruises. Rosemarie was a resident of Sebring since 2003, having come from St. Louis. She was a member of the Catholic Committee on Girl Scouting, Girl Scouts of America, and Boy Scouts of America. She is best remembered for her strong religious faith. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, and worked with the children on Catholic religious awards for the Boy and Girl Scouts of America.
Rosemarie is survived by her loving husband, Gary; children, Michael Kempf (Virginia) of St. Louis, Missouri, Thomas Kempf (Natalie) of Tennessee, Michelle Kempf of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kimberly Eckel (Carl) of McHenry, Illinois. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Mackenzie Jenkins, Zachary Jenkins, Kaylee Blank, Cassandra Hartigan, Abbigayl Hartigan, Alexander Kempf, Jordan Kempf, and Joshua Kempf. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.