Rosita Kiszivath
Rosita Kiszivath, 79, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
She was born Jan. 19, 1940 in Popayan, Colombia to German and Belisa (Solano) Astaiza. Rosita was a medical technologist graduate of 1964 from the University Javeriana, Bogota, Colombia. They were married and lived in Puerto Rico for seven years. While there, she worked at Centro Medico of Puerto Rico as a medical technologist. This is where Monica and Nini were born.
After leaving Puerto Rico, they lived in Orlando about a year and a half. This is where Caroline was born. Moving to Sebring, Florida, she started work at Walker Memorial Hospital’s lab as the head of the blood bank and later at the Highlands Regional Medical Center as the head of its blood bank. She also worked part time as the lab director for the Highlands Clinical Lab. Rosita demonstrated the highest standard, skills, ethics, advocacy and demanding precision work in order to save lives in her medical field. She was of Catholic faith, attending St. Catherine Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Kiszivath of Sebring, Florida; daughters, Monica Coronado (Rolando) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Caroline Judd (Christopher) of Dahlgren, Virginia; son, Ernest “Nini” Kiszivath Jr. (Iris) of Sebring, Florida; sister, Lucy Ruiz of Bogota, Colombia; seven grandchildren, Lyra, Natalie, Cassandra, Bianca, Jacen, Anna and Kyler; and many friends.
Rosita is now resting in peace next to God Everlasting in Heaven. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 with family receiving friends beginning at 4 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with Father Jose Gonzalez officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.