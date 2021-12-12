Ross T. Hawkins
Ross T. Hawkins passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, at the age of 84, in Deltona, Florida. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana on Feb. 27, 1937. He was a longtime resident of Sebring, Florida where he owned an upholstery shop. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army. Ross enjoyed karaoke and playing his guitar. He was a father, grandfather and friend to many.
He is survived by his daughters, Georgie Rudisille, Kathy Woods and Kellie Hawkins.
Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.