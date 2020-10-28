Roy A. Winegard
Roy Alton Winegard, 81, of Dunnellon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Legacy House in Ocala.
Roy was born to William Sampson and Mary Viola (Baucom) Winegard and raised in this area, having lived in Zolfo Springs prior to Dunnellon. He served in the U.S. Army and was the owner of Roy Winegard Electric. Roy attended Union Congregational Church and was a member of the Jolly Gents. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, golf, dominoes with his family, pitching horseshoes (High School State Champion 1957) and belonged to the Men’s Bowling Association and Great Pyrenees Rescue.
Roy is survived by his wife, Sharon (Whitsett) Winegard; children, Richard Winegard, Cindy Price Dow, Debi (Ruben) Hernandez and Sharon (Blake) Longshore; sisters, Helen Winegard Albritton, Charlotte (Raymond) Mann and Irene (Harold) Childress; six grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Corinth Cemetery in Bereah, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marion County Hospice.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home.