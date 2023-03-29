Roy B. Copeland Sr.
Roy Bowden Copeland Sr., age 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Sept. 9, 1942 in Allen Park, Michigan to Noble Bowden and Alice (Slayden) Copeland.
Roy was a business owner in the manufacturing industry, was of Christian faith and a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a resident of Sebring, Florida since 1979 having come from Paducah, Kentucky. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a ham radio enthusiast. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a great storyteller with a larger-than-life personality. He loved family gatherings and was very proud of the close-knit family he and his wife Sandy built together.
Roy is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, Roy Bowden Copeland Jr. (Pam) of Clermont, Florida, Steve Copeland (Leslie) of North Port, Florida, Warren Copeland (Jennifer) of Lake Placid, Florida and Lacey Copeland (Wendi) of Sebring, Florida.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Slade Copeland (Sydney), Amanda Copeland, Joshua Copeland, John Carter Copeland, Ciara Copeland, Mimi Copeland, Jackson Copeland, and Luke Allison; and two great-grandchildren, Slayden Copeland and Emmett Copeland. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Fred Copeland and James Copeland.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with the memorial service to start at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.