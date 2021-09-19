Roy “Bud” Cox Jr.
Roy “Bud” Cox Jr. passed away Sept. 3, 2021 to his eternal rest trusting Jesus Christ. He was born July 10, 1953 in Avon Park, Florida to the late Roy Cox Sr and Tabitha Emerson Cox .
He grew up in Sebring, Florida, and was a member of the honor society at Sebring High School. After graduating with the class of l971, he attended South Florida State College, where he met his wife of 47 years. They lived and raised their family in Lakeland, Florida. He attended Polk State College and obtained his degree in nursing. He dedicated his life to the field of medicine at Bartow Memorial Hospital in nursing administration for nearly 40 years.
Bud is survived by his wife, Kristi Knight Cox; two sons, Jared (Jennifer) Cox and Jordan (Amanda) Cox; five beloved grandchildren, Bryleigh, Lillie, Emmalee, Jocelyn, and Jeston; two sisters, Jayne (Chuck) Miller and Terrie (Ed) Sager; brother, David (Claudia) Cox; as well as many wonderful nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Bud was a gifted musician and began playing the piano as a very young boy. For many years he played the organ for First Baptist Church in Sebring and Wauchula.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Highlands Hammock State Park at the amphitheater. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to “One More Child FBCH,” https://onemorechild.org/ .