Ruby P. Honbarrier
Ruby Pauline Phipps Honbarrier, better known as “Polly,” 79, of West Jefferson, North Carolina, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.
Mrs. Honbarrier was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 25, 1940, to the late Paul and Magdalene Barker Phipps. Polly was a member of the North Carolina State Board of Education; teaching for four years, she also spent 26 years teaching at the State School for the Blind. Mrs. Honbarrier was also a member of the Gideon’s International Auxiliary.
Mrs. Honbarrier is survived by her husband, Howard Lewis Honbarrier; one brother, Robert Phipps (Debbie) of West Jefferson; and niece, Callie Roten (David) of Jefferson. Several nieces and nephews from Howard’s side of the family also survive.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Badger Funeral Home Chapel in West Jefferson, North Carolina with Rev. Jack Pugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2 p.m. on Sunday at Badger Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on the following Monday, May 4, 2020, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell, North Carolina.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 993, West Jefferson, NC 28694.