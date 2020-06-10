Rudolph A. Berry Sr.
Rudolph Alexander Berry Sr. passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, after battling AML.
Rudy was born in Kingston, Jamaica on March 18, 1932. He lived in Jamaica, New York and Miami before retiring to Lake Placid, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Olga Joyce Berry; children, Sandra Hannan, Rudolph Berry Jr., Aubrey Berry and Denise Berry; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
