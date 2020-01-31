Russell “Don” Yost
Russell “Don” Yost of Sebring, Florida and Morgantown, West Virginia, passed away quietly in his sleep on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home in Sebring with his youngest son, James “Jim,” and friends by his side.
He was born in Daybrook, West Virginia. He was the son of Hess and Blendine Yost and was a pipe fitter by trade. He attended the Church of Christ for many years and loved hunting and being outdoors.
He was married over 66 years to Loretta “Jo” Moore Yost. He had two sons, Tim of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jim of Morgantown, West Virginia; one grandchild, Madison Grace Yost of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta “Jo” Yost; son, Russell “Doug” Yost; and two infant sisters.
Viewing will be conducted from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Sebring Parkway Church of Christ. Funeral and kind words will follow at 5 p.m. with Kevin Patterson officiating. Russell will be laid to rest at the Williams Cemetery in Daybrook, West Virginia at a later date.