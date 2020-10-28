Russell Story
Russell Story, 86, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Oct. 22, 2020.
Russell was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Vero Beach, Florida, to Elmer and Helen Story. He grew up alongside his brother Kelmer and sisters Ruby, Frances and Juanita. He told us stories of time he spent as a child in Vero with his brother and sisters playing on the train tracks. He started his first job at Crosby building supplies with his lifetime friend Ray Cunningham and stayed there for many years.
He joined the United States Navy in 1952 and took to the water on the USS Otterstetter, a destroyer escort. While still serving in the Navy, he married Myrtle Jaudon from Dover, Florida, and Myrtle set up home in Newport, Rhode Island for the two of them. Soon they started their beautiful family with the birth of their first child Nancy.
When he left the Navy in 1956 he continued with the reserves and moved his family back to his home of Vero Beach and back to Crosby Builders. As time moved on Russell and Myrtle grew their family to include three more children, son Gary and daughters Julie and Linda. Russell enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards with neighbors and friends. In the later years, Russell and Myrtle ended up living in Sevierville, Tennessee, for several years until Myrtle’s passing when Russell moved back to Florida in the city of Lake Placid.
He enjoyed his later years living near his daughter Julie and son-in-law Paul and spending time with his nephew Mike and wife Sandra. He also spent time fishing with friend Dean and enjoyed his yard work with friend Beverly. He will be missed by many.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Helen Story; his wife, Myrtle Story; brother, Kelmer Story; sisters, Ruby, Frances and Juanita; his children, Nancy and Gary, and his granddaughter, Tara Tippins. He is survived by his daughters, Linda and Julie (Paul) Zerwal, and grandchildren, Stephanie Story Craft, Sarah Story Minor, Jake and Sarah King, Shiala Tippins, Ryan Tippins, Jeremy Tippins and great-grandchildren, Kanon King, Kloe King, Daxton King, Kyle Tippins, Blake Tippins, McKayla McClure, Jesse Moates and Tallulah Tippins.
An Honor Guard Detail will perform at his ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the VFW, 1041 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.