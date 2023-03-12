Russell V. Albritton, Jr.
Russell Van Albritton Jr., age 89, passed away on March 9, 2023 at home with his wife, Marty and daughter, Kim by his side, and went to eternal peace and love with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Sebring.
Russell leaves his wife, Martha Martin Albritton; daughter, Kimberly Albritton (Richard Vosburgh); daughter-in-law, Diana Albritton; granddaughter, Ricki Vann Albritton Stewart (Riley); and great-grandsons, Russell and Rhett Stewart. He joins his son, Scott, in heaven, along with his mother, Minnie McClelland Albritton, and father, Russell Van Albritton Sr.
In a personal letter to his son and daughter many years ago he stated: “When the day arrives and I no longer shall be on this earth, rest assured that I do have Jesus as my Savior, and I will see you all one day in Heaven.” In that letter he also stated some simple funeral requests, and reflecting his great humor, he ended with: “I have made my requests but since I will not be here, I’m sure you will do as you please. Just remember, I can return to haunt you.” And last but not least: “Oh yes, just be sure I’m buried with my best Gator shirt on. I want to be properly dressed for Saturdays.”
Russ was born May 10, 1933, in Babson Park, Florida and graduated Frostproof High School in 1951. He attended the University of Florida, graduating in 1955 with an agriculture degree and becoming a life-long die-hard Gator. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from September 1955 to November 1957, stationed in the basement of the White House in the Communications Center. Almost every week he and other service men sat with President Dwight Eisenhower in the basement movie room to watch the newest movies. While living in Washington, D.C. he met and fell in love with his wife-to-be, Marty, who was also from Central Florida.
Russ married Marty in November 1957 and in January 1958 they settled in Sebring. Russ worked in the agriculture industry for 15 years, ending as production manager for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company. In 1973 Russ bought a growing car dealership and operated the Albritton Chevrolet-Oldsmobile-Nissan dealership for about 20 years. Russ sold the dealership in 1992 and then established, and for 10 years ran, the Central Florida Marine and RV Center. He then went to work with his son Scott at All-Star Car Sales.
During his life in Sebring, Russ was a 50-plus year member of the Sebring Firemen, Inc. and loved being involved in the execution of the Sebring 12-Hour Grand Prix of Endurance. He was a 20-year member of the Highlands County Fair Association, serving as president for 13 years and executing the annual county fairs. For eight years he served on the board of the First Home Federal Savings and Loan bank. He served two terms on the Sebring Airport Authority, and he participated in Little League Baseball for about 15 years.
With that community involvement, Russ was well-known and well-loved in Sebring. His family and friends particularly loved the personal poems he would write through the years, a very meaningful touch from a very caring person who touched a lot of lives.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sebring Historical Society, 321 W. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring FL 33870. Visitation is at 1 p.m. and service is at 2 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.