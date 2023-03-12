Russell V. Albritton, Jr.

Russell Van Albritton Jr., age 89, passed away on March 9, 2023 at home with his wife, Marty and daughter, Kim by his side, and went to eternal peace and love with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Sebring.

