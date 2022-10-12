Ruth A. Bierce
Ruth Ann Osterlund Bierce, 60, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022. She was born April 13, 1962, in Oak Park, Illinois to Paul and Ebba Osterlund. She moved to Sebring in 1971 with her family.
Ruth Ann graduated from Sebring High School in 1980. She played the trumpet in the band, and once marched in a competition in her white socks, because she forgot to pack her band shoes.
During the summers, Ruth Ann was a lifeguard at the Sebring High School pool and taught swimming lessons in the morning. She would beam when she talked about her babies swimming to their parents. Ruth Ann (or Than) was always found in the driveway, tinkering with cars with her dad. She loved being by his side and handing him the needed tools.
Ruth Ann pursued her nursing degree at Georgia Baptist and created lifelong friends in her many years in Smyrna, Georgia. She was involved in a weekly Bible study and attended First Baptist in Atlanta. She loved giving back to others, and one of her ways of giving was using her nursing skills on mission trips. Ruth Ann became a pediatric nurse; she loved children, and became emotionally attached with her patients.
Besides being a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Ruth Ann was an avid animal lover. We used to tell her that she should have been a vet instead of a nurse. She brought all kinds of strays home, then repaired legs, or wings, and she fed many animals with eye droppers until they were strong enough to feed themselves. She passed on her love for animals to both of her children.
Ruth Ann moved to Fort Myers to open the pediatric wing at Gulf Coast Hospital. She worked hard, but she also played hard. She loved being on the water, going lobstering in the Keys with her children, skiing, boating and tubing. She enjoyed playing board games or cards with her children. She played by her rules, which meant that she usually won. She also enjoyed going on trips with her children. They celebrated her 60th birthday in Boston. Ruth Ann was a very picky eater, but she loved chop suey and strawberries. She was also a very good cook. We will miss her lobster fettuccine.
She is survived by her children, Lucas Bierce (fiancé Jill Lovera) of Fort Myers, Florida and Gretchen Bierce of Tampa, Florida; her parents, Paul and Ebba; and her siblings, David (and Eve) Osterlund of Midland, Texas, Susan (and Wayne) Boda of Tampa, Florida, and John (and Beth) Osterlund of Evanston, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Ruth Ann’s preferred charity was St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.