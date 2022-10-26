Ruth A. Harrison

Ruth Amy Harrison, 86, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Jan. 12, 1936, in Chautauqua County, New York, the daughter of Ira W. and Frauke L. (Block) Fiske. Ruth worked as the postmaster in Maple Springs, New York for many years, was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and was president of N.A.R.F.E. of Highlands County.

