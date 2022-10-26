Ruth A. Harrison
Ruth Amy Harrison, 86, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Jan. 12, 1936, in Chautauqua County, New York, the daughter of Ira W. and Frauke L. (Block) Fiske. Ruth worked as the postmaster in Maple Springs, New York for many years, was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and was president of N.A.R.F.E. of Highlands County.
She is survived by her loving children, Douglas Bergstrom (Jayne) of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Dr. Robert Bergstrom (Joanne) of Clackamas, Oregon; stepdaughters, Christy Elicker of Warren, Pennsylvania and Barbara Trisket of Panama, New York; stepsons, Charles McDonnell of Panama, New York, Jeffrey Harrison of Tamassee, South Carolina and David Harrison of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and sister, Edith Smolinski of Falls Church, Virginia.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Meaghan Bergstrom-Rearick (Nicholas), Jason White, Anna Bergstrom-Tam (Yeengard Tam) and Kevin Bergstrom (Deidre), and one great-grandson, Chase Bergstrom. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Bergstrom, Robert Trummer, Chuck McDonnell and Irwin F. “Pete” Harrison; and brother, C. David Fiske.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. until service time at noon at St. John United Methodist Church with Rev. Ronald DeGerino Jr. officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com