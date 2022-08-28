Ruth D. Brewer
Ruth D. Brewer, 96, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. She was born Jan. 24, 1926, to Eula Boone.
Ruth considered her 34 years in Avon Park and Casa Del Lago Condos to be the most pleasurable time of her life. She served as board member of her condo association. Ruth also trained to be a clown and participated in numerous events and parades throughout Highlands County. She spent many years as a hospital volunteer helping to care for newborn infants. She also found great joy mixing with friends in the “Nine Holers” golf league.
Ruth is survived by brother, Richard Boone; sons, Steven Brewer and Jay Brewer; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park with family members receiving friends beginning at noon.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com