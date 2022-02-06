Ruth D. Shepard
Ruth Ditzell Shepard passed into her heavenly home on Jan. 31, 2022. She was born June 6, 1925. We celebrate a life full lived for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is predeceased by her husband of 10 years, Lucky Shepard; and her husband of 65 years, Leon Ditzell. She is survived by daughters, Karen Fowler, Linda Underwood and Lora Stedwell; son, Stephen Ditzell; stepsons, Tim Shepard, Dan Shepard, Mark Shepard and Jon Shepard; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of Sebring (0473), 3551 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870.