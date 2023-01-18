Ruth H. Goins
Ruth Hunt Goins, age 74, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on July 2, 1948 in Robinson County, North Carolina to James Earl and Dora Hunt. Ruth worked as a caregiver in health services and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmie Lee Goins Jr. (Eunada), Donnie Lee Goins (Angela), and James Earl Goins (Tammy), and daughter, Jenny Lee McNabb (Bobby), all of Sebring, Florida; step-children, Joe Balfour (Kelly) of Sebring, Florida, Jimmie Balfour of Bartow, Florida, Melissa Balfour of Lakeland, Florida, and Ashley Balfour of Sun City, Florida; brothers, Larece Hunt (Audrey) and Gerald Hunt, both of North Carolina; sister, Mable Revels, also of North Carolina. Surviving are also 25 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Goins; son, Eugene Goins; five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Placid Temple Church of God. Family will begin receiving friends starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery, Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.