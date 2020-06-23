Ruth L. Parrish
Ruth L. Parrish, 93, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born Nov. 1, 1926, in Casner, Illinois to the late Roy Clifton and Geraldean (Hunter) Hopkins. She was owner and operator of Dairy Queen and a former member of Sebring Christian Church.
Ruth is survived by sons, Lee Parrish (Beth) of Englewood, Florida and Steven Parrish (Valorie) of Guntersville, Alabama; four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vance Parrish Jr., and grandson, Scott Parrish.
A private family graveside service will be held in Florida National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.