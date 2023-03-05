Ruth L. Still
Ruth Lee Still passed away in Sebring on Feb. 24, 2023. She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1938 to Monroe R. Still and Bertie Williams Still. The family moved to Sebring when she was in third grade, and in fourth grade her lifelong passion for music began with “tonette” classes with “Prof” Gustat. She took up the trumpet one year later and developed to become one of the finest female players ever. Training with “Prof” and Paul Gustat sent her on a journey in music that lasted her entire life.
During her high school years, she spent summers at the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan. After graduating from Sebring High School (Class of 1955) she spent a year at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, where she played on several recordings on the Mercury label with the Eastman Wind Ensemble, transferring to Julliard School of Music in New York City, she became one of the first female students accepted to study trumpet there.
Auditioning for several major orchestras and being turned down simply because of her gender, she became a strong advocate for female brass players across the country. A performer, educator and composer, she held degrees from Juilliard, Columbia University and Florida State University. She studied composition with Nadia Boulanger of the French Music School at Fontainebleau, France, who had taught some of the finest composers on the planet, including Aaron Copeland.
Mme Boulanger commented that Ruth was one of the most talented composers of the 20th century.
She began her university career as professor of music at the University of Kansas, founded the Namaste Music School in Los Angeles, (where the children of many famous “Hollywood notables” were enrolled), then moved back east where she taught at Florida State University, Wooster College in Ohio and Brevard College in North Carolina, also spending summers on the faculty of the Brevard Music Center, an internationally known summer music camp and festival.
Her many students are performing and teaching from Israel to Alaska and most points in between. She received a Commendation Award from the United States Navy for sending so many talented students to our nation’s military bands and received an award from the National Association of Women Composers.
Ruth moved back to Sebring in 2001 where she continued teaching students in the local high schools, many of whom went on to become professional musicians in their own right. Also, during retirement, she raised registered Gelbvieh cattle on her 20 acres on West Josephine Road.
She will be sorely missed by her many cousins in this area, by her Sebring friends and her many students.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gustat Fund for Music, C/O Champions for Children’s Foundation or the Sebring High School Band C/O Sebring High School.