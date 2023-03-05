Ruth L. Still

Ruth Lee Still passed away in Sebring on Feb. 24, 2023. She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1938 to Monroe R. Still and Bertie Williams Still. The family moved to Sebring when she was in third grade, and in fourth grade her lifelong passion for music began with “tonette” classes with “Prof” Gustat. She took up the trumpet one year later and developed to become one of the finest female players ever. Training with “Prof” and Paul Gustat sent her on a journey in music that lasted her entire life.

Recommended for you