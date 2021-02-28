Ruth M. E. Dance
Ruth Madeline Eckart Dance, 95, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Gainesville, Florida at the home of her daughter, Linda. She was born on Aug. 11, 1925, in the small railroad community of Raton, New Mexico to the late Roy F. Eckart and Vida Faye Eckart. The Eckarts moved to Albuquerque where her late sister, Detta Margaret, was born. Ruth graduated from Albuquerque High and attended Baylor School of Nursing. She was a proud Baylor Bear. She married the love of her life, Gilbert H. Dance, on June 4, 1948. They were married for over 53 years, until his death in September 2001.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Anna Faye Dance Sheppard (Joseph) and Linda Kaye Dance; her son, Thomas Roy Dance; grandson, Joseph L. Sheppard IV; nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Ruth had a long nursing career. She worked at the VA Hospital and at Presbyterian Hospital in the newborn nursery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The family moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1971, and she worked as a nursing supervisor at Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park for many years. Ruth was an active member of the Avon Park Christian Church. Despite significant vision problems, she began and continued an email ministry that encouraged prayer for church members and their families and friends.
Jesus Christ was always at the center of Ruth’s life followed by family and friends. She was kindhearted and never said a negative word about anyone. She was a tremendous blessing to all who knew her. Ruth had a special place in her heart for the people at Stirring Waters at Lake Aurora Christian Camp and their efforts to create a water park for the disabled.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to Stirring Waters at Lake Aurora Christian Camp, 237 Golden Bough Road, Lake Wales, FL 33898 or stirringwaters.world. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date.
“For Me to Live is Christ...” -Philippians 1:21.