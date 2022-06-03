Sally A. Friday
Sally Ann Friday passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022, at The Palms in Sebring, Florida. Sally moved to Homestead, Florida in the 1950s from New Baltimore, Michigan when she married Earl (Dick) Friday.
Sally and her husband raised their two children, Michael and Heather, in Cutler Ridge, Florida before retiring to Sebring, Florida. Sally was a long-time employee of the Miami-Dade School System. Her husband Dick was a sport’s fishing guide in the Florida Keys. Sally enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, travel, and her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Friday; her parents, Grant and Lucille Schnoor; her sister, Dorothy Melker of New Baltimore Michigan; and her brother, Richard (Dickie) of Grayling, Michigan. Sally is survived by her children, Michael Friday and Heather Barfield; grandchildren, Kristin Haynes and Julia Cochran; and great-grandchildren, Zander, Landon, Payton, Tristin Haynes and Daxtyn Cochran.
Sally will be interred at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida with her husband Dick on June 3, 2022.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.