Sallyanne D. Dworak
Sallyanne (Sally) Doris Dworak, age 89, passed away Aug. 4, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Oct. 24, 1933 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Martha Gademsky and John Staley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert (Bob) William Dworak, who passed away Feb. 21, 2018.
Sally grew up in Grand Island, New York and lived in Lewiston, New York before eventually settling at The Bluffs of Sebring, Florida in search of full-time warmth and sunshine. For the past 30 years she lived it up, golfing, doing water aerobics and spending time with her many friends and family. She enjoyed traveling the world, especially to Hawaii, after having been stationed there with her husband, Bob, during his service in the U.S. Army. Sally and Bob loved to dance. In fact, we expect Bob was patiently waiting for Sally to join him so they could kick their feet up again.
Sally is survived by her son, Robert William Dworak Jr. of Clarence Center, New York; two grandchildren, Heather Lynne Henry of East Aurora, New York and Keith Robert of Calvert County, Maryland; and five great-grandchildren.
