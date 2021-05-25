Samuel M. Kneram
Samuel Marshall Kneram, age 81, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away May 21, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born to Robert and Kathryn Kneram on July 14, 1939 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
He served in the Navy, ending his military career in the Air Force. He was also a career general contractor, enjoyed fishing and wood working. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Sam is survived by three children, Samuel “Scott” Kneram (Lisa), Kelley Ward (Glen), and Michelle “Shelley” Howze (Brian); five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Kneram; and two grandsons, Tommy Rosenthal and Robert Howze.
A service is being held at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida on May 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com