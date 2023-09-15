Samuel Penn
Samuel Penn, age 86, passed away Sept. 11, 2023, at Winter Haven, Florida, Hospital. He was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Northfield, New Jersey.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 10:44 am
Samuel Penn, age 86, passed away Sept. 11, 2023, at Winter Haven, Florida, Hospital. He was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Northfield, New Jersey.
Samuel was a U.S. Navy veteran, a Mason and incredibly involved in Shriners. He was an event manager for Kennedy Space Center. He enjoyed fishing and being involved at First United Methodist Church of Sebring, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Marcia Penn, and son, William (Bill) Penn. He is survived by a loving family that includes his daughters, Kimberly Penn and Valerie DeLary (Michael); grandchildren, Sara Mann (Joshua) and Stacey Penn; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett Mann, and one arriving soon.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Homeland Cemetery. Condolences to family at ww.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com