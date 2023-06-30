Sandra A. Kessler
Sandra Ann Swingle Kessler went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Sept. 19, 1943 in East Rock Hill Township, Pennsylvania to Margaret and Frank Swingle. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandy grew up in Quiet Dell and Nutter Fort, West Virginia. She was a member of The Quiet Dell Methodist Church. She graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School where she played flute and became drum majorette in the marching band. She went on to finish her education at West Virginia Wesleyan College where she graduated with honors.
In 1990, Sandy moved to Highlands County, Florida. where she taught high school English and French for many years before retiring. She was an avid Sebring Blue Streaks sports fan, volunteering to staff the ticket booths for various Sebring High School sports events for over a decade. She also was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
She is survived by her son, Cade Kessler; and grand daughter, Mara Kessler; sister, Patricia Reeves; niece, Valerie Reeves; nephew, Kevin Reeves; and several beloved cousins and friends. She was a diligent advocate for animal rescue and her precious pets were the joy of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please help the Highlands County Humane Society. Sandy was an unapologetic optimist. Her most repeated advice to family and friends was “Treasure Every Day” and she did!
There will be a celebration of Sandra’s life on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Spring Lake Community Center on Spring Lake Bouelvard, Sebring, Florida, from 5-7:30 p.m. All are welcome.