Sandra K. Jarosz
Sandra Kay Jarosz, age 68, a winter resident of Avon Park since 2015, having come from Howell, Michigan, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 12, 1952 in Jackson, Michigan to Joseph Wilkinson and Margurite Willard.
Sandra is survived by her son, Seth Gerecke of Howell, Michgan; and brothers, Ted Wilkinson of Lansing, Michigan and Rick Wilkinson of Brighton, Michigan.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com