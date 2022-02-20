Sandra K. Payne
Sandra Kay Payne, 69, of Sebring, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She was born in Windber, Pennsylvania, moving to this area 40 years ago. She was a switchboard operator at Highlands Regional Medical Center and also had worked in other areas.
She is survived by her husband, John P. Payne of Sebring; daughter, Charlene Ann Gordon of Sebring; stepsons, John Patrick Payne of Sebring and James Randall Payne of North Carolina; grandchildren, Raymond Joseph Gordon and Stephanie Kay Brown-Gordon.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Highlands Hammock State Park.