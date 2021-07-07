Sandra L. Fankhauser
Sandra Lee Hout Fankhauser passed away July 2, 2021. She was born on June 28, 1937, the only daughter of Thelma and Rollaf Hout. She is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Richard; her three children, Cindy, Michael and Susie; and her three grandchildren, Jill, Carly and Katie.
She graduated from the Ohio University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught in Mansfield, Ohio and Malvern, Pennsylvania until they moved to Florida. She then taught in Orlando, Miami Beach and retired in 2001 from the Broward County School System.
Sandra and her husband then decided to move to Sebring, Florida where they raised alpacas. She was a choir member at Miramar United Methodist Church, a member of the Fort Lauderdale Dog Club, Highlands County Dog Club, Highlands County Horses and Handicap and a certified instructor of therapy dogs.
Sandra and her husband loved to travel and visited Ireland, The Great Wall of China, went on a safari in Africa and cruised through the Panama Canal. Every summer they packed up the kids and the dog in the motorhome and went camping through all 48 continental United States, visiting all the historical sites and, of course, the amusement parks. She intrigued her students with her stories of travel and adventures.
She was a devoted wife and mother and will surely be missed by her friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a donation to the Humane Society of Highlands County, P.O. Box 833, Sebring, FL 33871, or visit their website to use PayPal at http://humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com