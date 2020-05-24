Sandra L. Ruel
Sandra L. Ruel, 74, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in King’s Lynn, England, and came to the United States to Northfield, Vermont, at the age of 2. She moved to Florida in 1987.
She was brought into this world by Dorothy Joan Scott and Edward Ransom Porter.
She was the owner of the Finishing Touch Hair Salon in Sebring. Her joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Claude Ruel of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Rich Porter (Cindy) and family of Vermont; brother-in-law, Marcel (Kathy) and family of Vermont. She is also survived by two daughters, Lisa and Kimberly; two sons, Brian and Paul; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.