Sandra L. Tucker
Sandra Linda Tucker passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Avon Park, Florida.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sandra Linda Tucker passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Avon Park, Florida.
A Celebration of Life is to be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 4541 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.