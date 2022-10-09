Sandra L. Tucker
Sandra Linda Tucker, age 79, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on July 30, 1943 in Redford, Michigan, the daughter of the late George Robert and Amy Vivian (Dahlin) Ward.
She was a member of Grace Bible Church, a winter resident since 1991, and has been a permanent resident of Sebring since 2012, coming from Traverse City, Michigan. Sandra fought cancer for 36 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. “What Love Means” Corinthians 13: 4-8 was one of her favorite bible verses.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; sons, Dennis Tucker and Steven Tucker (daughter-in-law Patty), both of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Tammy Beckman (Pat) of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Denise Chilson (Leonard) of Sebring, Florida and Judy Gamble of Michigan. Surviving are also six grandchildren, Saxon, Stevie, Tommy, McKenzie, Ciara, and Delanie; and four great-grandchildren, Luxen, Elodie, Cannon and Memphis. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Gail Freel and Sally Crouch.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.