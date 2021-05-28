Sandra Sue Leitner (Evans)
Sandra Sue Leitner (Evans) was born Nov. 17, 1956 at Sebring General Hospital in Highlands County. Sandy was the daughter of Kenneth and Jeanette Waldron of Sebring, who preceded her in death.
Sandy was a school teacher for The School Board of Highlands County, serving most of her 25 years at Lake Placid High School.
Sandy married Lacey Allen Leitner of Okeechobee, Florida on Nov. 21, 1972. They had two sons, Lacy Allen Leitner (Brenda) of Lake Placid, Florida, and Kenneth James Leitner of Venus, Florida, both of whom survive.
Surviving siblings are Darrel Lynn Waldron of Snead, Florida, Barbara Fay Guy of Sebring, Florida, and Carlene C. Varnes of Venus, Florida. Her many nieces and nephews will miss their “Sissy.”
The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. Interment will be at Venus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations of school supplies can be made to the Highlands County School System.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com