Sanford Oleesky
Sanford “Sandy” Oleesky, age 96, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Sandy was a retired master electrician and a veteran. His everlasting sense of humor will always be remembered.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Saul and Florence Oleesky; siblings, Juliette Rosen (Leon), and Arnold Lee (Jean); nephew, Steven Ross (Carol), and niece, Linda Syatt (Allen).
He is survived by nephew, Richard Ross (Sande); niece, Audrey Mandell (Richard); grandnieces, Jennifer Ross, Tracy Kerstein (David), Kira Syatt, Kerry Ross and Jamie Mandell; and grandnephews, Seth Mandell (Maggie), and Seth Ross; and many great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Mary and Richard Romero for being there for Sandy all these years.