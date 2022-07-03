Sara A. Noel
Sara (Sally) Ann Caron Noel passed from this world peacefully, with loving family by her side, on June 19, 2022. Born on Aug. 5, 1932 in Huntington, Massachusetts, to Ed and Helen Caron, Sally was the youngest of seven – Ned, Paul, Helyn, Phil, Ursula and Jacky.
She met the love of her life in 1948 when Richard Noel arrived in her small New England town to renovate “The Old Opera House” and create a roller skating rink. Dick swept her off her wheels! At Christmas in 1950, Dick gave Sally a diamond ring. After graduating high school, Sally attended Bridgewater State Teachers’ College with plans to be a school teacher. Dick enlisted in the Air Force. They planned to wait four years to get married. Dick would be honorably discharged from the service and Sally would obtain her teaching certificate.
Then, and only then, would they marry. In Sally’s words, “What foolish thinking!” Love doesn’t wait. Sally and Dick were married at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Huntington on May 3, 1952. By August of 1956, with three little boys and a cat along for the ride, they moved to Florida permanently. Ultimately, their union produced eight “delightful, sweet, best babies ever!”: Greg, Doug, Rick, Steve, Dan, Cindy, Kim and Jeff. At one point, Sally had a child in each grade at Woodlawn Elementary School. No one knows how many countless hours that she volunteered at the Sebring schools, but she could always be counted on for a bake sale or a fundraiser, for the band or the swim team ... countless other activities. She was tireless and tenacious.
In addition to being a dedicated (and clever) mother, Sally was very active in the two businesses that she and Dick owned: D & J Auto Sales and Service (which included two franchises: AMC and Jeep vehicles), and Quality Body Shop. Together they worked hard for 25 years and both businesses were very successful.
Sally was an active member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Sebring and taught Catechism classes for several years. She belonged to the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Nash Car Club of America. She was a member of Sebring Historical Society, the Tea Party Organization and the Republican Executive Association. An avid seamstress, Sally was a craft person for Florida Hospital. At Christmastime, she rang the bell for The Salvation Army and gave homemade pot holders to each person who donated to the red pot. (She had made hundreds of pot holders!)
Sally wrote a poignant, humorous and detailed biography of her life (with amazing help from her daughter-in-law, Carolyn), including many photos of days gone by and chronicling her life with Dick as they raised eight children. It was her wish that each of her children would know about her life and where it all started. And the story can be passed down for many generations. They loved to travel and loaded up the family for lengthy trips to Mexico City, Niagara Falls and Arkansas, where they bought 60 acres in the Ozark Mountains.
After their kids graduated, and they’d sold their businesses, Sally and Dick continued to travel extensively in their motorhome. Alaska, Canada, the Yukon Territory, and, of course, Arkansas were favorite places to visit. Christmas gatherings were large and loud and fun with all the kids, and their spouses; 11 grandchildren: Josh, Jenny, Jared, Alex, Noel, Addie, Jessie, Sarah, Tyler, Ashley and Emily, and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren: Jayda, Keokolo, Kini, Michael, Joe, Bella, Steven, Jaxson, Harper, Wyatt, Leo and Amiyah. The house could have burst at the seams with love and laughter and wrapping paper ammunition.
Sally was always fond of the little ones as they came into the family. She created treasure balls and other clever crafty activities for all the children, and often took them on special outings. The sweet memories remain long after the grandchildren have grown with children of their own. She was blessed with the first great-great-grandchild earlier this year, Irie Belle, born to Jayda and her husband, Wyatt Cordell.
Although Sally felt blessed and “her cup runneth over,” there was heartache and pain in her life. In August of 2004, Dick and Sally lost their third-born son, Rick. It was a devastating and faith-shaking time. It is every parent’s worst nightmare. And they were helpless to change a thing about it. In 2021, Sally and Dick lost their grandson, Tyler Austin, Jeff and Julie’s only son. Who knows why God takes a loved one away? There is no recovering from some of life’s events. We can only hope to be reunited with those we can no longer hold in our arms ... someday.
As time marched on, they sold the property in Arkansas, and eventually the motorhome, and settled into a comfortable lifestyle at their lovely home near Sebring High School. In July of 2021, Sally and Dick relocated to The Fellowship Home at the Fairway, where they could receive the care they deserved as they approached 90. In October of the same year, Dick passed away, peacefully, with his bride of 69 years by his side. On June 19, 2022, Sally joined her husband in heaven, perhaps a final Father’s Day gift to Dick. We pray that she is embracing her son, Rick, and has been reunited with her grandson, Tyler, and all the loved ones who have gone before her. We pray that they will be waiting for all of us, when we finally walk through that final door and return to Heaven.
As they wished, Sally and Dick will be laid to rest together on a mountaintop in the Ozark Mountains. Sally’s love of her family will continue to resonate through this world and she will always be remembered as “the most delightful, sweet, best Mom ever”.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society.