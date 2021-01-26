Sarah I. Mullins
Sarah Irene Mullins, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was the daughter of Rose Marie Tocco and Clarence E. Bridge. She was born Jan. 25, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri. She has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 32 years and was a homemaker.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 31 years, Steve; children, Shelton and Shanna; and siblings, Linda Hughes and Jennie Karpinsky.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor Lonnie Wells will celebrate.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid.