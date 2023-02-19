Sarah M. Coltharp

Sarah McClure Coltharp, 70, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Feb. 2, 1953, in Avon Park, Florida to the late Kelly and Jewell (Collins) McClure. She had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County, a member of First Baptist Church in Sebring and Avon Park, and was a schoolteacher for 37 years at Fred Wild Elementary.

