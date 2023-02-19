Sarah M. Coltharp
Sarah McClure Coltharp, 70, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Feb. 2, 1953, in Avon Park, Florida to the late Kelly and Jewell (Collins) McClure. She had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County, a member of First Baptist Church in Sebring and Avon Park, and was a schoolteacher for 37 years at Fred Wild Elementary.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Steve Coltharp of Sebring, Florida; sons, Cody Coltharp (Megan) of Springfield, Virginia, Blue Coltharp (Meghan) of Ormond Beach, Florida and Matthew Coltharp of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Linda Massey of Avon Park, Florida and Melanie Robertson (Jim) of Sebring, Florida; brother, John McClure (Ginger) of Sebring, Florida; and grandchildren, Stephen, William, Benjamin, Collin, Caroline, Lydia and Liam.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ag Angels, 320 Kite Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
