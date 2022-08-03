Saul Palacios
Saul Palacios, 53, of Avon Park, Florida passed away July 17, 2022 in Lima, Ohio. He was born on Oct. 31, 1968 in La Ceiba, Honduras to Cesario and Paula Palacios.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 6:10 am
Saul was a beloved member of the community. He owned True Transmissions repair shop in Avon Park, Florida and was a member of the Latin American Motorcycle Association (LAMA).
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Reina; daughters, Vanessa and Heidi Palacios, and Cristal Santiago; brothers, David Palacios, Edy Alejandro Paguada, Gerardo, Joel, Jose Antonio, Jose and Juan Vincent Palacios; sisters, Julia, Reina and Trinidad Palacios; and five grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Joe Lugo officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-1546.