Saundra F. Reed
Saundra Faye Reed, age 76, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Hialeah, Florida to the late Douglas H. and Jessie Mae (Arnold) Fuller. She was a graduate of Avon Park High School and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
Saundra loved her time at the family home in Tennessee. Her pride and joy were her three sons, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She is survived by her husband, Jim Reed of Sebring, Florida; sons, Jeff Reed (Amy), Dale Reed (Melissa), and Cale Reed (Jennifer), all of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Colton, Brady, Kaleb, Evan, Carly, and Brooklyn; and great-granddaughter, Lillian.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.