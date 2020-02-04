Scott E. Burch
Scott E. Burch, 52, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Research Institute in Tampa, Florida.
He was born in Brockport, New York, moving to Sebring in August 1982. He attended Sebring High School, graduating in 1985. He worked at Kash N Karry and Food Lion in Sebring and met his good friend George Bower. Later in life he worked for Gen-Pak Plastics for 24 years.
Scott is survived by his mother, Carol Burch, and brothers, Bobby Burch and Lyle Burch, all of Sebring. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Dowden Funeral Home with George Bower celebrating his life. Viewing will be Thursday from noon to service time. Burial will be in Pinecrest Cemetery alongside his late father, Jimmie L. Burch.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home.