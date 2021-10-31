Scott R. LeConey
Scott Robert LeConey, 51, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at his home in Sebring, Florida. He was born Aug. 29, 1970, in Willingboro Township, New Jersey, to Ray and Margaret “Peggy” LeConey.
Immediately upon graduating from Sebring High School in 1989, he joined the U.S. Army and was primarily stationed in Fort Meade, Maryland. While enlisted he was assigned to the 741st Battalion, Military Intelligence Division, as a Portuguese linguist, which provided him the opportunity to visit many beautiful and interesting places both in and out of country. Scott received a bachelor’s degree from Webber University and, although a life-long rabid Florida Gator, he received his Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law in early 2000.
Upon graduation from law school and being admitted to the Florida Bar in September 2000, he worked as a staff attorney for the judges of the Tenth Judicial Circuit in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. Scott moved to Texas in 2002, was admitted to the Texas Bar, and worked for the law firm of Greg & Greg, PC, practicing municipal law. He returned to Florida in the spring of 2004 to practice litigation at what was known at the time as Swaine, Harris & Sheehan, P.A. In 2018, Scott joined Clifford M. Ables, III, Esq. and Brandon Craig, Esq., creating Ables, Craig & LeConey.
Scott practiced in several areas, however, his specialty was construction litigation. He was a member of the Highlands County Bar Association, Highlands County Construction Licensing Board and the Willson American Inn of Court. In 2007, Scott was awarded the Judge Clifton M. Kelly Law Day Award.
Scott was an avid golfer and played most frequently during his years at law school. He enjoyed playing golf at beautiful courses all over the country and attended professional tournaments as a spectator, including a practice round at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia in April 2017. He was a very conservative player of Texas Hold ‘Em and was just as conservative when deer hunting. He was a lover of any sports on TV, Fantasy Football, video games, spy novels, Tampa Bay Bucs and the Florida Gators.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica; daughters, Nora Margaret (12) and Harper Violet (10); and son, Trent Joshua; father, Ray LeConey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Julie and T.J. Kinyon; grandmother-in-law, Wilma Kangeter; sisters, Kim Anderson (Tom), Sandy Spurlock and Dawn Fielder (Sean); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and so many friends and colleagues. He is predeceased by his mother, Margaret “Peggy” Harp LeConey; nephews, Colton Anderson and Dillon Anderson; and grandfather-in-law, Melvin Kangeter.
Of all his achievements and accolades, his wife, children and the life they built together, were undoubtedly what made him most proud, fulfilled and happy.
A memorial service for Scott will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872, with Rev. Todd Patterson officiating. In lieu of flowers or food, an account is open at MidFlorida Federal Credit Union, to be used for the future needs of Scott and Jessica’s children. Account is listed as Jessica LeConey, Memorial Account.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com