Scotty O. Carnahan
Scotty Odell Carnahan, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022 in Auburndale, Florida. Scotty was born in Sebring, Florida on July 23, 1962. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Ann Tillman Carnahan.
Scotty was a lifelong resident of Lake Placid, Florida. His passion was woodworking. Scotty was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Lake Placid.
Scotty is survived by his brothers, David, Richard and John, and his nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for a viewing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 10-11 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Johnny Bryant will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home in Lake Placid, Florida. Phone: 863-465-9997.