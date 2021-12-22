Sean M. Cernaz
Sean Michael Cernaz, beloved son of John and Marilyn Cernaz and brother of Andrea, passed away suddenly from a traffic accident on Dec. 12, 2021. He was born June 18, 1983, and lived in Boca Raton until age 13 before moving to Highlands County.
Those who knew Sean enjoyed his bright wit and beautiful smile. He brought love and fun to our lives. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed creative cooking for them; he was a fabulous chef. He liked golfing, fishing, night skies, and learning about science and the world. He was eager to help anyone who needed it. Sean loved animals – he rescued, found homes, and adopted countless abandoned pets.
His many relatives, close friends, and special love, Melissa, join in mourning the loss of Sean. We miss him so much and treasure our time with him. Sean’s family will have a Celebration of Life at a later time.