Seleana J. Phillips
Seleana Jean Phillips, 47, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was born Oct. 7, 1972 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Willard Russell Surratt and Rhonda Sue McDonald. She worked as a sales associate for Sears for 16 years, was of the Baptist faith, and has been a resident since 2001, coming from Illinois.
She is survived by her husband, John Phillips of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Tiffany Phillips of Avon Park, Florida, Casey Phillips of Avon Park, Florida, Joshua Phillips of Lake Wales, Florida and Jordan Harr of Avon Park, Florida.
She is also survived by her father, Rusty Surratt (Patty) of Meredosia, Illinois; mother, Rhonda Sue McDonald of Bloomington, Illinois; brothers, Jamie Surratt of Meredosia, Illinois, Shon Surratt (Cathleen) of Salisbury, North Carolina and Rusty Surratt (Sherry) of Meredosia, Illinois; Jody McDonald of Illinois; granddaughter, Sophia.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.
