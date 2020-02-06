Selena A. Downing
Selena A. Downing, 43, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was born in Arcadia, Florida to Larry and Sherry Walker, but grew up in Lake Placid, Florida. She was Miss Lake Placid twice in the early 1990s. She excelled at home decorating, she loved listening to her husband play his guitar and sing his songs, and enjoyed every moment with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Casey L. Downing of Sebring, Florida; children, Miranda A. Bixler (Chase), Gabriel L. Downing and Samara A. Downing, all of Sebring, Florida; her parents; her brother, Larry O’Neal Walker (Roxany) of Sarasota, Florida; sister, Felicia Walker of St. Augustine, Florida; and one grandchild, Connor Wesley Bixler. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sylvia Fisher.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave. in Lake Placid.
In lieu of flowers, Selena’s wishes were that donations be made to the Team Selena “GoFund Me” page. This is found at the teamselena.com website. Donations may also be sent to Casey L. Downing, P.O. Box 7721 Sebring, FL 33872. Donations will be used to help the family during this time of transition.