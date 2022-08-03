Sergio R. Otazo
Sergio Ramon Otazo, age 70, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Sebring, Florida, where he has spent the last four years of his life with his wife, Cary. Sergio was born on Jan. 27, 1952 in Havana, Cuba.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 5:50 am
Sergio Ramon Otazo, age 70, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Sebring, Florida, where he has spent the last four years of his life with his wife, Cary. Sergio was born on Jan. 27, 1952 in Havana, Cuba.
Anyone who knew Sergio was touched by his kindness, humor, love of animals and strong temperament. He loved cruising, fishing and spending time at the beach and the pool.
He is survived by his wife, Cary; daughter, Melissa; grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Emily and Nicholas; sister, Maria (Frank); nephew, Alejandro; and his extended family and an abundance of friends. We will all miss him more than words can say. He will always live in our hearts.
A funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. with Father Jose Gonzales officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Phone 863-385-1546.