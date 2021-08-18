Sharon A. Rowlson
Sharon Anne Rowlson passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Aug. 16, 2021. She was born Jan. 16, 1949. She was the type of person who loved with her whole heart, and will be missed terribly by her family.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Rowlson of Sebring, Florida; her brother, Steve Collins of California; her two children, Jason Spence and Jennifer Moore; and her daughters-in law, Whitney Spence, wife of Jason, and Tessa Moore, wife of Jennifer. She was also the loving grandmother of six, Kyrin and Timothy Moore, Alison Koukoulis, and Giselle, Gianna, Giulianna Spence, and a great-grandson, Carter.
Sharon was predeceased by her mother, Anne Durham; her father, Robert Durham; her brother, Robert Durham II; and her step-son, Ryan Rowlson.
Sharon’s love and memory will live on in her family, and every life she touched along the way. No service will be held, as it was Sharon’s wish to have a simple Celebration of Life with close family and friends.