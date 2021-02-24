Sharon F. Sockalosky
Sharon Fitch Sockalosky, 81, passed away on Feb. 14, 2021. She was raised in Fort Meade, Florida and lived in Wauchula, Florida for the past 55 years. She developed a love of dance at an early age that she turned into several successful dance studios and an eventual position as the executive secretary for Dance Masters of America. She combined this passion for the art and her savvy business skills to organize and attend dance conventions all over the country.
She married Edward Daniel Sockalosky in 1966, a union that lasted 32 years until his passing in 1998. This Valentine’s Day would have been their 23rd apart and we believe that they just could not bear one more away from one another.
She is survived by her six children, Edward Michael (Carol) Sockalosky of Wauchula, Florida, Elisabeth Anne (Jim) Davis of Winter Haven, Florida, William Stephen (Traci) Sockalosky of Bowling Green, Florida, Sharon Leigh Sockalosky of Wauchula, Florida, Michelle (Tom) Jones of Lakeland, Florida and Daniel Kyle (Trina) Sockalosky of Wauchula, Florida; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date.