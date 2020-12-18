Sharon J. Smith
Sharon Jean Smith, 77, of Avon Park, Florida, passed at home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born Jan. 25, 1943, Sharon was a native of New York moving to Highlands County in 1957.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis Vangordon and Arlie Wright, and stepdad, Chester Dodd.
Sharon was an active member of The Sanctuary Church of God in Avon Park, Florida. She enjoyed yard sales and spending time with her family.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Leslie Smith of 60 years of wedded bliss; sons, Christopher Smith of Avon Park, Jeffery Smith (Debbie) of Avon Park and Jason Smith (Crystal) of Avon Park; adopted daughter, Colleen Rizzo (Joe) of Avon Park; sisters, Faye Blewett of Avon Park and Sandra Meany of Sebring; brother, Chet Dodd (Robin) of Sebring; grandchildren, Krista Smith-Clifton (Jeremy) of Somerest, Kentucky, Lacey Smith (Darren) of Spring Hill and Michael Smith (Pamela) of Avon Park; grandchildren, Stan Yates of Avon Park and Monica Yates of Sebring; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Service entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.