Sharon L. Culverhouse
Sharon Lynn Culverhouse, age 63, was called home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Nov. 7,1957 at Memorial Hospital in Highlands County to the late Charles and Dorothy Jean (Traylor) Kackley.
She was a lifelong resident of Sebring, a deep-rooted member of First Baptist Church Sebring, and worked at Fred Wild Elementary for more than 40 years in various capacities (mostly as data operator).
Sharon is survived by her husband of 46 years (in love for 50), Tom Culverhouse of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Jeni Culverhouse Byrd of Sebring, Florida; son, Clint Culverhouse (Ashley) of Sebring, Florida; brother, Steve Kackley of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Sandra York of Tavares, Florida, Sheila Peck (Jim) of Sebring, Florida, and Kathy Haley (Roy) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Kyli (19), Madi (18), Jaci (16), and Camden (14).
Sharon loved BIG and was blessed to be loved by so many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sebring. An informal reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Champion for Children Foundation (www.championforchildren.org).
